Pakistan wins two bronze medals in World MMA Championship 2023

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts (PMMA) athletes have secured two bronze medals in the World MMA Championship 2023 which concluded in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Pakistani athletes Asim Khan claimed and Shahzeb Khan claimed bronze medals in their respective categories.

It is for the first time in history that Pakistan won two bronze medals in the World Championship in mixed martial arts sports. Athletes from around 38 countries participated in the championship.

President PMMA Federation Zulfiqar Ali in a statement on Monday congratulated the young athletes on winning medals for the country.

He also wished them the best of luck for future events and expressed the hope that they would make the nation proud in future as well.