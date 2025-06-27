Pakistan welcomes supplemental award by Court of Arbitration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Pakistan welcomes the Supplemental Award by the Court of Arbitration in the Indus Waters matter that has been handed down on Friday and made public on the website of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

In a statement issued by Government of Pakistan, Pakistan noted that the Court has affirmed its Competence in the light of recent developments and that unilateral action by India cannot deprive either the Court or the Neutral Expert, in the proceedings initiated by India, of their competence to adjudicate the issues before them.

Pakistan looks forward to receiving the Court’s Award on the First Phase on the Merits in due course following the hearing that was held in Peace Palace in The Hague in July 2024.

The high priority, at this point, is that India and Pakistan find a way back to a meaningful dialogue, including on the application of the Indus Waters Treaty.

To this end, and reaching out to India, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on 24 June 2025, in widely publicised remarks, that Pakistan is “ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu & Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism.”