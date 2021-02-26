ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Pakistan on Friday welcomed the decision of Sri Lanka government for allowing burial options for those dying of COVID-19, instead of the earlier compulsory cremation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Sri Lankan leadership and welcomed the official notification issued in this regard.

“I thank the Sri Lankan leadership and welcome the Sri Lankan govt’s official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of COVID-19,” the prime minister tweeted.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet said Pakistan was grateful to the leadership of Sri Lanka for allowing the option of burial for victims of COVID-19.

“Indeed it is these very principles of mutual understanding, respect and humanity that bring relationships to thrive and prosper,” he said.