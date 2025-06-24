Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire: FO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel and called on the relevant parties to uphold the ceasefire.

“We also welcome and support the efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region. Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and by refraining from the use of force,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan would continue to support all efforts in this regard, it was added.