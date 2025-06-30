Pakistan welcomes Court of Arbitration’s Supplemental Award in Indus Waters Treaty Dispute

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan on Monday welcomed the Supplemental Award issued by the Court of Arbitration on June 27th, 2025, in connection with the long-standing dispute between Pakistan and India over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.

In its ruling, the Court affirmed its continued jurisdiction over the matter, reaffirming its mandate to proceed with the arbitration in a “timely, efficient, and fair manner”, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Supplemental Award comes in response to India’s recent unilateral announcement to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, a move Islamabad has strongly denounced as illegal and without precedent.

In the statement, the Foreign Office hailed the ruling as a clear vindication of its position that the Indus Waters Treaty remains fully valid and operational. “The Award vindicates Pakistan’s stance that India has no authority to unilaterally suspend or alter the treaty,” the statement said, emphasizing the Treaty’s status as a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Islamabad further urged New Delhi to “immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty and fulfill its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully.”