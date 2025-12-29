Pakistan voices concern over minority rights in India after Christmas vandalism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Pakistan on Monday expressed serious concern over the persecution of religious minorities in India, citing recent incidents of vandalism during Christmas and violence against Muslims.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tahir Andrabi said the developments had raised alarm about the safety and rights of vulnerable communities in India. In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, he referred to reports of attacks on minority places and state actions that, according to Pakistan, have contributed to fear and alienation among Muslims.

“The persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said. He pointed to incidents of vandalism during Christmas and alleged state-sponsored campaigns targeting Muslims, including the demolition of homes and cases of mob violence. He also referenced the killing of Muhammad Akhlaq, stating that the perpetrators were shielded from accountability.

Ambassador Andrabi said such incidents were not isolated and that the number of victims continued to grow. He urged the international community to take note of the situation and to take appropriate steps to help protect the fundamental rights of minorities in India.