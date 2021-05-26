ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak during his meeting with High Commissioner of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza said Pakistan highly values its relations with South Africa and hopes to see them flourish in the times to come.

Defence Minister expressed his resolve to give fresh impetus to bilateral defence cooperation through high level exchange visits and Joint Defence Cooperation Committee forum during his meeting with the South African envoy here on Wednesday, said a news release.

He said that Pakistan and South Africa have enjoyed warm and cordial relations ever-since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1994.

The visiting dignitary assured his government’s commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties.