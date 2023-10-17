Pakistan values Chinese cooperation in education & research: PM

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its cooperation with China in the field of education and research.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ren Libo, President of the Grandview Institution, held in Beijing.

PM Kakar, who is in China to attend the Belt and Road Forum,said collaboration with the Chinese institutions in the field of education could help the country attain its goals.

He termed China a close friend of Pakistan which supported it at all difficult times.

In his post on social media platform X, Kakar said, “We discussed shared goals and vision for the future. Grateful for his useful input and looking forward to further strengthening the fraternal bond between Pakistan and China.”