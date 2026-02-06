Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to deepen strategic partnership, strengthen trade, investment ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev concluded a two-day state visit to Pakistan, marked by wide-ranging agreements on trade, connectivity, culture, security, and regional cooperation.

President Mirziyoyev visited Pakistan on February 5–6 at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders held comprehensive talks covering the full spectrum of bilateral ties and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a joint declaration issued at the conclusion of the visit, both sides underscored their resolve to strengthen cooperation in support of each other’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, while advancing sustainable development aligned with long-term national interests.

“Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound by deep historical, cultural and spiritual affinities. Our partnership is rooted in trust and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity in the region,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during the talks.

President Mirziyoyev, expressing satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations, said the relationship had entered a “new phase of strategic cooperation” driven by enhanced political dialogue and people-to-people contacts.

The leaders reviewed progress made since the Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan in February 2025 and welcomed the increasing frequency of high-level engagements, including meetings on the sidelines of multilateral fora. They reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining regular political dialogue at all levels.

On economic cooperation, both sides reiterated their resolve to achieve the ambitious bilateral trade target of US$2 billion by 2029, recalling that Uzbekistan was the first Central Asian country to sign both a Transit Trade Agreement and a Preferential Trade Agreement with Pakistan.

“We see immense untapped potential in trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. Our goal is to translate political goodwill into tangible economic outcomes,” the joint declaration noted.

The leaders welcomed progress on expanding the Preferential Trade Agreement, signing of a Bilateral Investment Treaty, and efforts to align sanitary and phytosanitary measures and mutually recognize standards. They also agreed to promote joint ventures in pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, agriculture, minerals, and engineering goods, alongside enhanced e-commerce cooperation.

Connectivity featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project and unanimously endorsed the Termiz–Kharlachi route. They reaffirmed their commitment to early completion of the project, recognizing its importance for regional integration and economic development.

Pakistan reiterated its readiness to provide Uzbekistan access to its seaports and international-standard road network for transit trade, while both sides committed to the early operationalization of the Multimodal Transport MoU.

In the cultural domain, Pakistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their shared civilizational heritage rooted in the legacy of the Silk Road. The leaders welcomed the signing of an agreement on the preservation and promotion of Baburid heritage and pledged to expand cooperation through cultural festivals, academic exchanges, and heritage conservation.

“Our shared history is not just a memory of the past but a foundation for future cooperation, regional harmony, and intellectual growth,” President Mirziyoyev said.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction over growing cooperation in higher education, media, and tourism, noting the commencement of direct flights between Tashkent and Islamabad and Lahore. They agreed to activate the Tourism Working Group and develop a joint tourism promotion plan.

On security and defence, both sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue, expand cooperation between law enforcement agencies, and jointly combat terrorism, extremism, separatism, and drug trafficking.

At the multilateral level, Pakistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and pledged mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidatures in international organizations. Uzbekistan congratulated Pakistan on its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2025–26) and expressed full support for Pakistan’s chairmanships of the SCO and ECO.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, emphasizing peace and stability in Afghanistan and calling for concrete actions against terrorism emanating from Afghan territory.

President Mirziyoyev thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Uzbekistan, an invitation the Prime Minister accepted.