Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost cultural cooperation, heritage exchange

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Pakistan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural ties, promoting heritage exchange, and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

The pledge was made during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Alisher Tukhtayev, and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ambassador Tukhtayev praised Aurangzeb Khichi’s participation in the Samarkand celebrations held from May 26–28, marking the city’s designation as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World. He said the Minister’s presence added significance to the event and reflected Pakistan’s dedication to civilizational dialogue within the Muslim world.

The Ambassador proposed several initiatives to deepen cultural cooperation, including organizing Uzbek Cinema Days in Pakistan, holding mutual Culture Days, participation in the grand opening of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent in August with exhibits from Pakistani museums, launching a bilateral cultural cooperation agreement, joint academic conferences on the Baburid dynasty, and co-production of documentaries, especially on Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration in preserving Islamic manuscripts and heritage sites, translating classical literature between Urdu and Uzbek especially works of Allama Iqbal and Alisher Navoi and jointly commemorating shared historical figures.

Ambassador Tukhtayev highlighted the ease of travel between the two countries through direct flights between Islamabad and Tashkent and simplified visa processes, encouraging citizens to explore each other’s cultural heritage.

The federal minister welcomed the Ambassador’s proposals and commended Uzbekistan’s hospitality during his visit to Samarkand.

He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to renew the expired 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation and sign new agreements to expand joint initiatives.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two brotherly nations, linked by shared history and faith. He noted that the 90-minute direct flights should be fully utilized to increase tourism and cultural exchange.

Aurangzeb Khichi assured full support for Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming international exhibition in Tashkent and expressed keen interest in organizing joint cultural events, including exhibitions of art, music, and literature.

The Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division, who also attended the meeting, informed the delegation about the availability of 52 skilled architects in Pakistan and proposed regular meetings to enhance collaboration in cultural projects.

Ambassador Tukhtayev expressed admiration for Pakistani music, arts, and cuisine, particularly praising the food showcased at Lok Mela at Lok Virsa, calling it “fantastic.”

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to turn these ideas into tangible outcomes and make cultural diplomacy a cornerstone of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations.

Usman Shah, CEO of Niftysphere Institute of Arts and Designing, was also present at the meeting.