Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance trade to 2 billion dollars in five years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP): Pakistan and Uzbekistan Thursday signed an agreement to enhance their bilateral trade to two billion dollars in the next five years.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the agreement for increasing trade and economic cooperation.

In his remarks during the agreement and protocol signing ceremony, the Prime Minister welcomed the Uzbek President and his delegation.

He said, “We are extremely delighted to have you and your delegation in Islamabad – your second home. This is your second visit to Pakistan in four years time.”

He congratulated the President of Uzbekistan for being awarded the doctorate degree of philosophy and the title of professor by National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) for his meritorious services, unwavering dedication and commitment to serve people of Uzbekistan and his contribution in promoting peace, prosperity, and progress in the neighbouring countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the Uzbek President for receiving the highest civil award of Nishan-e-Pakistan for his great services and contribution to strengthen the brotherly relations and commitment to convert these ties into economic cooperation and for increasing trade and investment in various sectors of the two countries.

He said the President of Uzbekistan was the most suitable person for the highest award of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan had deeply rooted historical, spiritual and cultural relations. The two countries were connected by ancient Silk route and had ties spanning centuries, he noted.

He said the Mughal legacy originating from the valley of Fergana and the intellectuals of Samarkand etched deep marks on Pakistan’s history.

“These historical facts provide a sound foundation for strong ties,” he said and expressed deep sense of gratitude for the Uzbek leadership’s vision and commitment to take the bilateral ties to new heights.

He recalled the warmth and affection showered upon him and his delegation by the Uzbek leadership during his visit to Uzbekistan in February last year.

“Memories of the visit remain fresh in my mind,” he added. He said, “Today the two sides held inaugural meeting of the high level Strategic Cooperation Council and this structured mechanism will go a long way in boosting engagement.”

He said they agreed to work very closely for regional connectivity and the proposed Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan rail project will become a game changer for the entire region.

“We are ready to raise funds for the project on the basis of feasibility and business plans,” he continued.

Calling the Uzbek President a man of action, he said, “The signing of the bilateral protocol is a great manifestation of the commitment to enhance and expand economic cooperation in fields of agriculture, industry, tourism, information technology, textile and pharmaceuticals.”

The two countries will establish a joint working group, he said adding, from Pakistan side the working group will be led by Haroon Akhtar to chart out a five year plan to expand business activity and increase economic cooperation and trade.

“We also agreed to hold quarterly meetings to review progress and performance of the working group,” he noted.

He said he and the President of Uzbekistan will chair meetings of the working group during their next bilateral visits.

On behalf of people and government of Pakistan, he thanked the Uzbek leadership for announcing construction of Babur Park in Islamabad in memory of the Mughal emperor.

He said Uzbekistan was also a member of the Board of Peace and together with other countries and under the chairmanship of President Trump, they will strive for lasting peace in Palestine and for reconstruction of Gaza.

He thanked the Uzbek President for his support for the cause of Kashmir.

“We are hopeful that the issue of Palestine will be resolved and peace will be restored.”The resolution of issues of Kashmir and Palestine were imperative for long lasting peace, he stressed.

In his remarks, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked NUST for conferring the degree of doctorate and title of professorship on him. He said it was a historic day for him and he will always remember this day as an occasion when he was bestowed with such great honour.

President of Uzbekistan thanked the Prime Minister for extending warm welcome and providing highest level of hospitality.

He said he will acknowledge the award of degree by NUST by establishing a chair of NUST within the University of Mining in Uzbekistan.

The university in Uzbekistan will be collaborating with NUST for new scientific discoveries and to train scholars and for start ups and businesses, he explained.

He said the collaboration between universities of the two countries will include exchange of faculty members and students for joint research on cyber security, artificial intelligence and other fields of science.

The Uzbekistan president acknowledged receiving the highest award of Nishan-e-Pakistan with “profound gratitude”, adding the award was reflective of the broadening relations and cooperation and Pakistan’s respect for the people of Uzbekistan. He said his delegation held detailed discussions with the Pakistani side on all major issues and the talks focused on security, defence, economic and political facets, trade and investment.

He said meeting of the high level council and agreement to set up working groups was a major development and his country was keen to achieve results on the basis of pledges made during talks.

He said Pakistan was a rapidly developing country, had achieved good economic growth and was a time tested, reliable partner and closest friend of Uzbekistan in South Asia.

He said it was agreed to name a road of Islamabad as Tashkent Street and this step was a clear sign of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

He thanked the Prime Minister for accepting the suggestion to build Babur Park in Islamabad and Fergana village.

He said his country will deliver these two projects and the park will be a place for families to spend their leisure time and get familiar about the friendship of the two countries.

He said the world was facing complex and turbulent times and lot of problems and underscored the need to uniting efforts and forming coordinated plans on regional and international issues and for helping the people of Palestine who were bearing acute suffering.

He congratulated on the upcoming grand celebration of Pakistan in March and on the start of holy month of Ramazan which is a sacred period for the Muslim Ummah. Members of the delegations of the two countries were present to witness the signing of agreements and MOUs.