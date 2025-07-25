Pakistan, US seeking expansion, stability in bilateral ties: DPM

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Jul 25 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday said Pakistan and the United States were seeking further expansion and stability in bilateral relations.

He made the remarks during meeting with his US counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington DC.

He expressed hope about the positive progress in the ongoing trade dialogue between the two countries.

Earlier US officials received the Deputy Prime Minister upon his arrival at the US State Department.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also accompanied the Deputy Prime Minister.

Later, senior officials from both sides participated in the delegation-level meeting.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and his US counterpart. Earlier, the two leaders had telephonic contacts.

During the meeting detailed discussions were held on Pak-US relations and potential cooperation in various sectors.

The discussion focused on promoting bilateral trade and economic ties, cooperation in important sectors including investment, agriculture, technology, minerals, counter-terrorism and regional peace.

The DPM paid tribute to the efforts of President Donald Trump and the US leadership in promoting global peace.

Ishaq Dar said, “President Trump’s role and efforts during the recent Pakistan-India tension were commendable.”

“Pakistan is an attractive destination for the American business community and investors,” he said adding, “There is harmony in the perspectives and interests of both countries regarding regional peace.”

The DPM said, “Pakistani community in the US is playing the role of a bridge between the two countries.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

He said, “Pakistan has always played a positive role in global and regional peace.”

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to promote bilateral relations and build strong and comprehensive ties in various sectors.

The meeting was reflective of the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

Later in a post on X, DPM Ishaq Dar said, “Pleased to meet Secretary Marco Rubio for a comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. We reaffirmed our commitment to the long term Pakistan-US partnership, with renewed focus on economic, trade, investment, IT/AI and CT cooperation.”

“We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. I appreciated the U.S. constructive role in facilitating the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire. We reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at multilateral fora, including at the UN Security Council. With continued dialogue and mutual respect, I am confident we can build a more stable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial future for both our nations,” he added.