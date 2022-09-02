Pakistan urges UN Police’s involvement in peacekeeping’s dialogue processes

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 02 (APP):: Pakistan has called for including UN Police in peacekeeping operations’ mediation and other dialogue processes, especially where a lack of trust in the security sector was a root cause of conflict.

“Peacekeeping is a shared responsibility,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the third UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS), which brought together ministers, police chiefs, and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations.

“A spirit of mutual and respective responsibility is at the core of A4P (Action for Peacekeeping), and nowhere is this more important than pursuing durable solutions to conflict and instability,” he told the gathering in the General Assembly Hall on Thursday.

“The Security Council has been unable to develop political solutions to several old and new disputes, including the one where one of the oldest UN Missions — the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) — is stationed,” the Pakistani envoy said in a reference to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Noting that the work of the UN Police is protecting people, preventing conflicts, and sustaining peace, Ambassador Akram said that that could only be achieved by reforms and developing the institutional capacity of the host state.

UN Police, he said, needs to be managed and resourced effectively to address security threats affecting global security involving organized crime, human trafficking, terrorism, and financial fraud, a task that required closer coordination with the host government’s law enforcement machinery and the civilian population.

While a rapid deployment of Formed Police Units instead of military troops may be needed in certain contexts, he said, such a move should be based on clear and achievable mandates supported by adequate resources.

The Pakistani envoy also stressed the need for the enhancement of early warning system, and arming the peacekeepers with proper equipment.

Pakistan, he said, steadfastly supports advancing the role and effectiveness of the UN Police to address the emerging challenges.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Police officers from more than 90 countries, who are gathered in New York, represent “multilateralism in action”.

“Since the first deployment of United Nations Police in 1960, they have continued to embody the promise, hope and optimism of our Organization,” he said.

UNCOPS was being held at a critical time, the UN chief said.

The world is currently facing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions mean conflicts are more complex and prolonged.

UN Police, who work in the service of peace, are deployed in what the Secretary-General called “an increasingly complex and challenging environment – sometimes in places where there is no peace to keep”.

Furthermore, UN peacekeeping operations are increasingly being targeted by violent extremists and “peace spoilers”, he added.

In response, the UN launched the Action for Peacekeeping initiative in 2018, aimed at making missions stronger, safer and more effective.

“We are able to deploy new military and police capabilities more quickly, and to include more women peacekeepers, police and civilians in our operations,” said Guterres. “Action for Peacekeeping Plus, which was launched last year, aims to accelerate implementation.”

The UN chief stressed that specialized policing expertise is needed “more than ever” to keep the peace and maintain public order, but also to fight increased organized crime and natural resource trafficking, and advance environmentally responsive policing practices.

“As societies emerge from conflict, violence and instability, rule of law institutions, including the police – which is the first element of the justice chain – are essential for preventing relapse into conflict and paving the way for sustainable peace, stability and prosperity.”