Pakistan, UK discuss strengthening cultural ties to connect British-Pakistani Youth with heritage

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Friday emphasized the importance of promoting Pakistan’s culture among overseas Pakistanis, particularly the younger generation living in the United Kingdom, through structured cultural initiatives and exchange programs.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Scottish-based British-Pakistani politician, Chairperson of the Alba Party, and former Member of the UK Parliament, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

The meeting focused on enhancing Pakistan-UK cultural cooperation, strengthening engagement with the Pakistani diaspora, and exploring the use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

Aurangzeb Khichi appreciated Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh’s commitment and positive vision for Pakistan and its people.

He stated that the Ministry is actively considering sending cultural delegations to the UK and Europe to reconnect overseas Pakistanis with their cultural roots.

He also highlighted that women have been assigned key leadership roles within the Ministry, contributing significantly to cultural promotion and heritage preservation.

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh stressed the need for practical steps to connect British-Pakistani youth with Pakistan’s cultural and historical identity.

She noted that art and cultural activities can play a vital role in helping younger generations rediscover their roots, adding that there is also a strong spiritual connection among Muslim youth that can be further strengthened.

She underscored the growing importance of artificial intelligence and suggested exploring its potential use in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

She also highlighted that there is significant potential for Pakistan and the United Kingdom to collaborate not only in education but also in cultural exchange, particularly given the large Pakistani community residing in Britain.

Ahmed-Sheikh described Pakistan’s culture as globally significant and expressed her personal emotional attachment to Pakistan due to her family roots, stating her desire to contribute positively to the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Farah Naz Akbar, who was also present on the occasion, said Pakistan is undertaking extensive initiatives to promote culture and heritage under the leadership of the federal minister.

She highlighted that cultural institutions across Pakistan regularly organize week-long programs featuring drama, exhibitions, films, and music.

She proposed sending delegations of Pakistani artists to the UK to showcase Pakistan’s culture in cities with significant Pakistani populations. Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh welcomed the proposal and expressed her interest in initiating such exchanges at the earliest.

She said the UK government could support efforts to promote Pakistan’s culture and emphasized the need for grassroots-level cultural engagement among overseas Pakistanis.

She suggested that poetry, fashion, drama, and music could serve as effective mediums for cultural outreach. Farah Naz Akbar also proposed organizing joint programs for children from both countries to create opportunities for cultural understanding.

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh invited Pakistan to send an official cultural delegation to the UK, adding that a formal proposal would be submitted through the relevant platform.

She also praised Pakistan’s drama industry for its strong storytelling and global popularity, stating that ministries of culture play a crucial role in national development and appreciating the Ministry’s efforts in Pakistan.

The federal minister assured continued efforts to engage overseas Pakistanis, particularly in the UK and Europe, through cultural initiatives.

During the meeting, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh also expressed interest in producing dramas based on Pakistan’s history to educate younger generations about the country’s heritage.