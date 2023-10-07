Pakistan, UK agree to work jointly for Pakistani women empowerment: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick and Afzal Khan MP Labour Party Shadow Minister UK Parliament on Saturday agreed to work together in adopting sustained

policy initiatives for Pakistani economic women empowerment and growth in the work sector.

During the meeting, the SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment and MP Labour Party Shadow Minister UK Parliament discussed adopting sustained policy initiatives to empower Pakistani women in detail, said a press release.

They both agreed that there was not only a dire need to start skill development programs for Pakistani women but also to give them funds in order to enable them so they could play their role alongside male colleagues for the betterment

and uplift of the country.

SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment also discussed the plight of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with Afzal Khan.

Mushaal said that fascist Narendra Modi-led Indian army had been criminally involved in human rights violations as they were not only involved in gang-raping over 11000 women but also rendering around 22,963 women widows during the last few years.

She informed the Shadow Minister UK Parliament that the Modi regime hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of the occupied valley in sheer violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

She reiterated that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was imperative not only for durable peace in India and Pakistan, but also for the entire world because unresolved Kashmir issues would remain a constant threat to world peace.

Mushaal asked international organizations, including the UK government to build pressure on the Indian notorious government to release the unlawfully incarcerated Kashmiri leaders including her husband Yasin Malik.

She said that Yasin Malik was being implicated in false, fabricated and politically motivated cases in a bid to silent him because he was the most powerful voice of the Kashmir peaceful struggle.

The British MP on the occasion held out assurance to SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment that he would take up the issue of the Indian atrocities and human right violations in UK parliament.