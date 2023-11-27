Pakistan, UAE show keenness to enhance strategic cooperation, strong bilateral ties: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Monday welcomed the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’ visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that both nations were keen to enhance their strategic cooperation and economic, commercial and development integration to shape a better future.

“A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit of the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar to United Arab Emirates particularly in the field of energy, banking sector, civil aviation and others”, he said while talking to PTV news channel.

The two sides were also highlighting the abundant economic potential and distinguished opportunities that could be generated through strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries and increasing joint investments, stressing the importance of highlighting promising sectors to investors in both countries, he mentioned.

Energy, Aviation, ports, food security, and banking sectors would be the focus areas of PM’s visit

in which the two countries would review the progress in bilateral relations after they ink a landmark trade agreements, he added.

“Pakistan warmly welcomes this brotherly gesture and has a keen interest to welcome significant investments from the Emirati brothers,” he added.

The bilateral trade between the two countries was $10 billion and it had a great potential to be increased, he said, adding, over 1.8 million Pakistanis were serving in the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates still needed more skilled workers in different sectors, the ambassador highlighted.

However, we would be looking at more opportunities for Pakistanis in this regard, he added.

The Prime Minister would be leading the Pakistani delegation at the COP-28 summit, he said, adding, it was a timely summit for countries like Pakistan in terms of climate change.

Pakistan had played a leading role in all international discussions with regard to the environment, he noted.

Replying a query, the ambassador said we needed consistency in the economic policies whichever government came in power.