Pakistan, U.S. reaffirm commitment to promote interfaith harmony, mutual respect

ISLAMABAD, August 28 (APP):Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani on Thursday met U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, and underlined the importance of promoting interfaith harmony, religious freedom, and peaceful coexistence.

During the meeting, Minister Kohistani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all minority communities, stressing that the country stood as a “living example of religious tolerance and harmony.” He emphasized that Pakistan seeks closer collaboration with the United States in advancing mutual respect and inclusive social values.

Baker appreciated Pakistan’s religious and cultural diversity, noting that the United States values its partnership with Pakistan in fostering interfaith dialogue and respect among communities. She reaffirmed Washington’s resolve to work with Pakistan in promoting equality and tolerance.

Taking to the U.S. Embassy’s official social media platform X, Baker wrote that she had a “thoughtful discussion” with Kohistani on the importance of religious freedom and interfaith harmony, adding that the U.S. looks forward to deepening cooperation in this area.