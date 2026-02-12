Pakistan, U.S. Agree to enhance counterterrorism cooperation, boost Investment in mining, minerals & energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry held an important meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pomeroy. U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker was also present on the occasion.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Quetta and expressed condolences to the victims.

During the meeting, Pakistan–U.S. bilateral relations and the regional situation were discussed, along with ways to enhance counterterrorism cooperation, particularly in the field of internal security.

Both sides agreed to promote investment and partnership in the mining, minerals, and energy sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that global cooperation is essential in the fight against terrorism, and relations with the United States are of key importance in this regard. He welcomed U.S. investment in the mining, minerals, and energy sectors and emphasized that Pakistan believes in global partnerships to eliminate terrorism and promote investment.

The Interior Minister further assured that American investors would be provided with the safest possible environment in Pakistan.

U.S. Assistant Secretary John Mark Pomeroy said that the United States attaches great importance to its relationship with Pakistan.

The Federal Secretary of the Interior and senior officials were also present on the occasion.