Pakistan, Turkmenistan strengthen ties, highlight neutrality as key to global peace

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Pakistan and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and promoting international peace, as experts and diplomats convened at a high-level conference in the federal capital the other day.

The event, hosted by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), highlighted the significance of neutrality in fostering global stability and underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Dr. Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, welcomed dignitaries, including Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, diplomats, scholars, and participants. She emphasized that Pakistan and Turkmenistan’s relationship, spanning over three decades, has grown stronger across multiple domains, including politics, diplomacy, trade, and energy cooperation.

“The deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan have not only stood the test of time but have flourished through mutual respect and strategic collaboration. Both nations have consistently supported each other on regional and international platforms,” Dr. Farhat added.

A central theme of the discussion was Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, which has been twice recognized by the United Nations General Assembly. This unique diplomatic stance has enabled Turkmenistan to serve as a model for peace diplomacy, fostering regional cooperation, economic partnerships, and mediation in conflict resolution. Pakistan has steadfastly supported Turkmenistan’s neutral status, recognizing its contributions to global peace efforts.

As part of this commitment, 2025 has been designated the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative led by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by 86 countries, including Pakistan. The initiative reflects a shared dedication to dialogue-driven solutions for global challenges.

The IPDS has played a pivotal role in reinforcing academic, research, and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. Dr. Farhat highlighted the institute’s efforts in fostering scholarly dialogue and enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations. “Through collaborative research initiatives, joint publications, and diplomatic engagements, IPDS has been instrumental in bridging academic communities and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, energy, cultural heritage, and peacebuilding,” she mentioned.

In recognition of its contributions, IPDS was honored with the Magtymguly Pyragy International Prize, underscoring its role in strengthening diplomatic and research collaborations between the two nations.

Over the past three decades, Pakistan and Turkmenistan have signed more than 60 international agreements, laying a solid foundation for cooperation in various sectors. One of the most significant projects binding the two nations is the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, often referred to as the “Peace Pipeline.”

“The TAPI project is not just an economic initiative; it is a symbol of regional connectivity and stability. Energy security and economic interdependence are key to fostering peace in the region, and TAPI plays a crucial role in this regard,” Dr.Farhat noted.

Beyond energy, Turkmenistan has extended offers to Pakistan for fiber-optic connectivity and electricity transmission solutions, opening avenues for enhanced digital and energy cooperation. Additionally, the potential integration of Turkmenistan with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could unlock new trade opportunities, allowing Turkmenistan to access global markets through Gwadar Port.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan have consistently collaborated on initiatives aimed at regional stability, particularly in Afghanistan. Through projects like TAPI and transnational railway networks, both nations seek to enhance connectivity and economic prosperity, benefiting not only their own economies but the broader region as well.

As the conference concluded, Dr. Farhat reaffirmed the need to build upon the legacy of diplomatic collaboration. “Neutrality has proven to be an effective tool for global security and development. Turkmenistan’s model serves as an important lesson for the world in peacebuilding,” she maintained.

Expressing gratitude to the Embassy of Turkmenistan and the distinguished speakers, she emphasized that the discussions held at the conference should inspire new partnerships, deepen diplomatic engagements, and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous future.