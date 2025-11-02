Pakistan, Türkiye pledge to strengthen educational collaboration at UNESCO 43rd general conference

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, met with Prof. Dr. Yusuf Tekin, Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on enhancing educational cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye, particularly in the fields of teacher training, vocational and technical education, digital learning, and academic exchanges, said a press release issued here.

Wajiha Qamar appreciated Türkiye’s strong partnership with Pakistan and acknowledged the support extended through various educational initiatives, scholarships, and institutional collaborations. She highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its education system by integrating innovation, skills development, and inclusive learning opportunities.

Prof. Dr. Yusuf Tekin commended Pakistan’s commitment to promoting quality education and expressed Türkiye’s interest in expanding collaboration through joint research programs, exchange of expertise, and partnerships between universities and training institutions of both countries.

It is further said, both sides reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation in education and continue working closely within UNESCO’s framework to advance global goals in education, science, and culture.

The meeting underscored the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared values and a mutual vision for progress and development.