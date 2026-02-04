Pakistan, Turkiye discuss cooperation on women’s empowerment at OIC conference

- Advertisement -

CAIRO, Feb 04 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar met Turkiye Minister for Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktas on the sidelines of an international conference held in Cairo.

The meeting took place during the conference titled “Harnessing Religious and Media Discourse and its Impact on the Protection and Promotion of Women’s Rights in OIC Member States.” Wajiha Qamar led the Pakistani delegation at the event, accompanied by senior government officials.

During the discussion, both sides reviewed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on women’s empowerment, social development and enhanced cooperation in the areas of education, family welfare and social protection, a press release on Wednesday said.

Wajiha Qamar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive education, gender equality and the socio-economic uplift of women, describing these as key national priorities aligned with international obligations.

She also stressed the importance of greater collaboration among OIC member states to address challenges faced by women through constructive engagement, responsible media practices and positive religious discourse.

The Turkiye minister appreciated Pakistan’s initiatives in the education and social sectors and expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of best practices aimed at improving the welfare of women and families.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations and work jointly for the promotion and protection of women’s rights across the Muslim world.

The conference brought together policymakers, scholars, media professionals and representatives from OIC member states to deliberate on the role of religion and media in shaping narratives that support women’s empowerment.