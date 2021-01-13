ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey Wednesday underlined the need for a joint mechanism to strengthen bilateral cooperation on international matters besides calling for a combined strategy in wake of growing Islamophobia.

During a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, they expressed concern over the growing tendency of Islamophobia across the world.

Earlier, on his arrival at the foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Qureshi warmly received Mevlut Cavusoglu, who also planted a sapling at the lawn of the ministry.

The two foreign ministers agreed on early implementation of the decisions taken by the high level Strategic Cooperation Council in its meeting held in Islamabad.

Apprising him of the unabated Indian atrocities and Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the foreign minister thanked Turkish foreign minister for his country’s constant support on the issue.

Qureshi also briefed his counterpart on Pakistan’s reconciliatory efforts for Afghan peace, and said the unanimity of views of both the countries at the level of United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organization was pleasing.

Both the countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in education sector, signed by Turkish foreign minister and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Pleasure to meet my brother FM @MevlutCavusoglu. Hoşgeldiniz Sayın Dışişleri Bakanı.

Had a positive exchange on bilat, regional & global issues of mutual interest. As nations 🇵🇰🇹🇷 share deepening cooperation in diverse fields; as people, we share a deep affinity to one another. pic.twitter.com/LQfZk1vTh5 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 13, 2021



Both the sides also held delegation level talks with foreign ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mevlut Cavusoglu leading their respective sides.

Qureshi greeted Mevlut Cavusoglu on conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan by President Arif Alvi earlier in the day and said President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in February last had strengthened the bilateral ties.

Referring to the adverse economic impact of COVID-19, the foreign minister called for a global and joint efforts to support the weak economies hit by the pandemic.

He said both the countries should ponder over the measures to transform the cooperation into strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Qureshi urged the international community to force pressure India to grant access to neutral observers to the IIOJK to make them know the facts.

The foreign minister appreciated the start of second round of Afghan Talks and highlighted the exchange of high level visits between Pakistan and Afghanistan since last year besides bilateral agreement on a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen bilateral relations.

Qureshi said on Palestine issue, Pakistan was stick to its stance of two-nation solution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked Qureshi for warm welcome and said they considered Pakistan as their second home. He also underlined to continue joint efforts to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.