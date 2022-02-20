ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Sunday said Pakistan and Turkey were on the same page over the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Addressing an event organized by Shykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman here at Eidgah Sharif in the honor of Turkish delegation, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Urdogan had a united stance over the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

He quoted a Turkish proverb as saying; if there would not be any friend country of Turkey on earth, there would be Pakistan to stand by it. And Pakistani nation was being lessoned, if no country would support Pakistan’s stance or policy on the globe, it would be Turkey to endorse it, he added.

He said the way Turkey had served Islam, none had done so in the Muslim history. Qadri expressed the hope that this event would lay a strong foundation of good and long-term relations between the two brotherly countries.

On this occasion, Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash said Pakistan and Turkey would play a significant role in the propagation of Islam as per divine commands. He said both the countries would continue their coordination and cooperation in a bid to provide true Islamic information and teachings to the new generation.

He stressed the need to produce more Ulema and Mashaykh as they were the great source of spreading Islam across the world. Being second to the Prophet, it was our responsibility to preach the Islamic message of love, peace and interfaith harmony through Tassawaf, he added. Dr Arbash said if any Turkish citizen was asked about his favorite country and people, he would confidently take the name of Pakistan and its people.

He said although Pakistan and Turkey did not share any boarder directly but the citizens of both the countries were interlinked with each other by heart and would remain so forever. He appreciated Minister Qadri for extending invitation to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, welcoming the Turkish delegation, Shykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman said the Islamic history was incomplete without highlighting the services of Ottoman Empire.

Even today, Turkey was one of the frontline leaders in Muslim world to serve the purposes of Islam, he added.

He said Pakistan and Turkey were true forts of Islam that was why; in any tense situation or testing time, the Muslim Ummah eyed on both of the countries.

He prayed for long-term relationships between the two brotherly countries. At the end, the Turkish religious affairs minister was provided sacred gift of Holy Quran.