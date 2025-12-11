Pakistan, Tunisia agree to enhance coordination in multilateral forums

- Advertisement -

TUNIS, Dec 11 (APP): The 4th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Tunisia was held here wherein both sides agreed to enhance coordination in multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, while the Tunisian side was headed by the Director General (Asia), Ambassador Slim Ghariani.

Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political cooperation, high-level exchanges, trade and investment, defence and security collaboration, education, and people-to-people contacts.

They also discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation ahead of the 10th Joint Commission Meeting, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in 2026.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situations in the Middle East, Palestine and North Africa.

The Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) also called on Mohamed Ben Ayed, Secretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral ties and promoting collaboration across all sectors.

Pakistan and Tunisia enjoy longstanding, cordial relations characterized by mutual respect and close cooperation. This year marks the 67th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.