Pakistan to showcase higher education excellence at EURIE 2026 with dedicated pavilion

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP): A high-level 42-member Pakistani academic delegation will participate in the three-day Eurasia Higher Education Summit (EURIE) 2026, scheduled from April 07-09 in Istanbul.

A dedicated Pakistan Pavilion will be established at the summit to showcase the country’s higher education potential, research excellence, and innovation ecosystem.

The pavilion will serve as a dynamic platform to highlight Pakistani universities, promote academic collaborations, and strengthen international partnerships with leading global institutions.

The delegation will be led by Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman and comprises representatives from prominent universities across the country. Participating institutions in the Pakistan Pavilion include Superior University, University of Lahore, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, Lahore Leads University, Iqra University, Riphah International University, Preston University, City University, CECOS University, Institute of Business Management (IoBM), and GIFT University.

In addition, key organizations and representatives from OIC-COMSTECH, Sindh Higher Education Commission, Bahria University, and University of South Asia will also be part of the delegation, contributing to policy dialogue, academic networking, and international outreach.

Beyond participation in the summit, the delegation is scheduled to visit leading universities in Turkiye and attend receptions hosted by APSUP and EURIE organizers.

These engagements will include academic meetings, collaboration discussions, and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The initiative aims to further enhance bilateral cooperation in higher education, research, student exchange, and innovation between Pakistani institutions and leading universities worldwide, reinforcing Pakistan’s growing presence in the global academic community.