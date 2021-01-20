Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said the eleven Hindus killed in India were Pakistani citizens, and the country would raise the issue to get their remains and an impartial investigation into the matter, without any further delay.

He was talking to a group of family members of the Hindu community, outside the Foreign Office. The Hindu community, whose loved ones got killed in India under mysterious circumstances, had submitted their protest earlier at the Indian High Commission and later came to the Foreign Office. They were demanding the return of the remains of those who went to India for religious pilgrimage.

The Foreign Minister said doubts were being created due to the dodgy responses by India as it was not willing to share any information.

“But I wish to assure my Hindu community that Pakistan stands by them and will raise the issue at every international fora.”

He said the government of Pakistan has high respect for every human life and recalled how the Supreme Court immediately reacted to the attack on a Hindu place of worship. He said the government immediately took action and all the culprits were arrested.

Qureshi said the Hindu community needs to rest assured that the government would pursue the genuine demand of the community.

LIVE #APPNews : FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Spokesperson Foreign Office talks to Hindu Community #Islamabad https://t.co/gyVOBOtHGJ — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) January 20, 2021

He said India has been sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and said it not only came to fore with the arrest of the Kalbhushan Jhadev and the recent disclosures by the EU DisInfo Lab which showed how fake media, fake NGOs and even fake parliamentarians were being used against Pakistan.

“The real face of India stands exposed,” Qureshi said.

He also pointed to the killing of the 40 of its military personnel in the fake Pulwama attack to launch a false flag operation against Pakistan, details of which were leaked by Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami.

A female member of the Hindu community told the Foreign minister that the Indian government has filed a case against some planted people, who are not being persecuted. She said they have been running from pillar to post to get the remains of their loved ones.

Ramesh Kumar MNA, who is also the patron of Pakistan Hindu Council, said the minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full protection and said India must respect its responsibilities towards protection of foreign citizens visiting the country