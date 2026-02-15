Pakistan to provide AI entrepreneurship services to the world in days to come: Shaza Fatima

KARACHI, Feb 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CODF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as well as provincial leadership, were focusing on IT sector.

Addressing the participants of Indus AI Week 2026 women hackathon ceremony at IT Park here, she said that the country would provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) entrepreneurship to the world in the days to come.

Shaza Fatima said that the purpose of Technology was to improve the lives of our citizens and inclusive economic development.

She said we launched Indus AI Week for last one and a half weeks and named it to root our youth with our Indus Intelligent Civilization.

The Federal Minister said, ‘I met today small children at this IT park, who are doing good work in technology.’

Under the PM’s leadership, the country was focused on Digital Pakistan, she said, expressing pride in witnessing young individuals leading the country toward a technology-driven future.

Fatima also highlighted that Pakistan, being the 5th largest country in population, possesses immense potential and emphasized that equipping young people with modern technological skills can significantly accelerate national development.

She underscored the importance of expanding access to technology in far-flung and underserved areas to prevent inequality and digital polarization.

The Minister particularly appreciated the active participation of women, including homemakers, and stressed the need to create safe and enabling environments to ensure their financial independence and meaningful inclusion in the digital economy. She observed that women constitute more than half of the population and must be empowered to contribute fully to national progress.

The Federal Minister congratulated the management of Saylani and relevant stakeholders for establishing a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to youth empowerment and technological advancement.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Science and IT, Ali Rashid, also addressed the ceremony.

Later, the Federal Minister, along with the SACM, distributed cash prizes among the winners of the hackathon ceremony.