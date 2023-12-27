Pakistan to play leading part to strengthen ‘health emergency systems’ of poor countries, Minister says

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan Wednesday on ‘International Day of Epidemic Preparedness’ stressed the importance of collaborative efforts and said that Pakistan would play its leading part in strengthening health emergency systems of poor countries through hosting its first global health security Summit.

Talking to a Private news channel, the minister for health said that the ‘Global Health Security Summit’ will be held on January 10 and 11 in the federal capital of Pakistan, adding, that Pakistan will finalize its strategic road map to effectively tackle health emergencies and epidemics in the country.

Holding the summit will be proof that Pakistan will play a key role in the health sector and protect people from global epidemics, he mentioned.

The minister highlighted that ongoing efforts will improve the availability of medicines, resources, infrastructure and increase production.

Replying to a query, he said that Pakistan stands ready to contribute to all such endeavors and initiatives at relevant UN and WHO platforms.

In this regard, “We need to develop countries that should be prioritized in terms of equitable distribution of vaccines and medicines and building their fiscal space to combat the pandemics,” he added.

He said that soon Pakistan will also establish a ‘global pandemic financial facilities forum’ which would provide equal opportunities and distribute equal resources to low-income countries for handling epidemics.

He assured that this international summit will give a positive image of Pakistan globally, adding, that the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing health challenges, improving health systems’ performance, and fostering cooperation to mitigate climate change impacts on health globally is a need of hour.