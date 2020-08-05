Pakistan to have no choice but to retaliate if India indulges in any misadventure: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan was not in favour of aggression, but fully prepared and would retaliate effectively if India indulged in any misadventure.

“If there is any misadventure, we will not have any choice but to retaliate. The world should understand that Pakistan will have to react,” he said in an interview with a private television channel.

To a question, the foreign minister did not rule out the possibility of any misadventure by India to divert the attention from its internal situation.

“Anything or any drama can be expected from India’s Modi government which is desperate and adventurist. But Insha Allah we are ready and prepared to respond effectively,” he remarked.

To a question about any back-channel contacts with India on the issues like Siachen and Sir Creek, he replied in negative, adding, no tanks could be held in such an environment.

“Sitting with the government of Narendra Modi [for talks] is tantamount to wastage of time,” he remarked.

The foreign minister said Modi had lost the battle of “hearts and minds” in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding, the just freedom struggle of Kashmiris could be suppressed through force.

About the laying of foundation stone by the Indian prime minister for the construction of Ram Mandir at the site of historic Babri mosque, he said it would further hurt the soul of Muslims, who were already being discriminated by various actions of Modi government in India.

He said the whole nation of Pakistan including the government, opposition and all political forces were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir and stood with the people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle and their just right to self-determination.

To a question about the support of Muslim Umma and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Kashmir, Qureshi said as the whole Pakistani was always ready to sacrifice their lives for the security and protection of Saudi Arabia and the custodians of two holy mosques, it was the time for Muslim Ummah as well to act on the issue of Kashmir.