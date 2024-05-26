Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, would export around 100 female nursing staff to a health firm in Malaysia.

An official told APP that the demand for female nursing staff in Malaysia was increasing with the passage of time due to the highly qualified and expert staff of health already working in the different hospitals in Malaysia.

He said that OEC had already announced the application from job seekers to apply for Malaysia and prescribed qualifications and experience.

He informed me that 100 nurses were required for ICU with a diploma in nursing, a bachelor of science in nursing, or a post-RN from a recognized institution.

The candidate should have registration from the Nursing Council and a minimum of three years of related working experience in the hospital setting.

He said specialized post-basic training in OT/ICU and pediatrics would be preferred, and he should not be older than 45 years. The basic monthly salary would be 3,000 to 4,500 RM.

The health firm would provide an allowance per month, including a general nursing allowance for pediatric nurses.

Specialized Allowance for ICU and OT.

Allowances include a Specialized Allowance of 1100 RM, a General Nursing Allowance of 700 RM, and a and a Degree Allowance of 400 RM and Post Basic Allowance, 800 RM.

Two operation theater nurses and three pediatric nurses.

“The source also shared the terms and conditions of the employment contract, as the salary of the confirmed employee will be reviewed in March each year based on the individual employee’s performance and salary position to market, and the payout of the salary increment is backdated to January,” he added.

“1-month bonus for every year of service upon completion of the contract period. (Initial 2-year contract, bonus is

payable upon completion of the 2-year contract. Seventeen (17) days for every twelve months of continuous service. Leave entitlement will be prorated to the completed months of service according to the calendar year.”

Outpatient: fourteen working days per calendar year Hospitalization: 60 days per year (inclusive of any outpatient

medical leave taken. Outpatient Max: RM2,500 per year; inpatient Max: RM30,000 per year, he informed.

Dental and Optical: RM 600 per year (upon confirmation) Employees must consult the company medical officer.

or panel doctors. Hepatitis B screening and immunization are provided.

Free hostel accommodation on a sharing basis with basic facilities Utilities (water and electricity) to be shared

basis borne by the employee.

Meals sold at the hospital cafeteria are at a subsidized rate. Personal Accident Insurance and Workmen’s Compensation

and three sets of uniforms per year, plus a plus a RM220 shoe allowance per year, he said.

The initial contract (end of 12 months) plus a free return economy class flight ticket.

Subsequent contract (1 year): free return economy class flight ticket, should the employee leave employment

Before the completion of the contract, the cost of the flight home will be borne by the employee. Two (2) years subject to second-year temporary practicing license (TPC) renewal approval from Malaysia Nursing Board

Six (6) months.

Confirmation is subject to job performance. The period may be extended at the discretion of the company. Upon confirmation, the employee shall be notified by a letter of confirmation of forty-five (45) hours per week on rotation shifts.

One day of rest per week; ten (10) public holidays gazetted by the state government Interested applicants can apply via the OEC’s website, https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or email:

The applicant will submit or attach the deposited bank challan amounting to Rs 1000 generated at the time of online

application submission.

The closing date is June 5.