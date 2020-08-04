Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris in struggle for right to self-determination: Munir Akram

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue its support to Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Speaking at the Webinar in New York on completion of one-year military siege of the IIOJK, he said that Pakistan had a clear stance on Kashmir and it would never compromise on the Kashmir cause.

He said that the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination is more alive and resilient now and their desire for freedom cannot be ended by India’s continued repression.

He said that the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of IIOJK is embedded in the principles of the UN Charter, the UN’s Human Rights covenants and the fundamental tenets of international law.

He said this right was specifically promised to the people of IlOJK by several resolutions of the UN Security Council and was accepted by Pakistan and India.

Munir Akram said any other solution that does not respect the will of Kashmiri people will not be acceptable to the Kashmiris and to the people of Pakistan