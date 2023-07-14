Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiri brothers, sisters: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Pakistan will continue to support its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle against Indian oppression, till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination; as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

During a weekly press briefing here on Thursday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “The Pakistani nation is today observing the 92nd Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs Day) to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris, who sacrificed their lives while braving the brute and indiscriminate firing of Dogra forces in 1931. We salute their valour which kindled a valiant struggle for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and ignited a freedom movement that continues to this day.”



“On a pattern similar to the Dogra forces, over the last seventy years, the Indian Occupation Forces have killed hundreds of Kashmiris simply for demanding their rights. Since 5 August 2019, over 780 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”



India’s unabated repression over the past seven decades has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people who have continued to strive for their right to self-determination, she mentioned.



She said Azerbaijan’s Minister for Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev will undertake a visit to Pakistan from 17-19 July.

This visit is taking place in follow up to Prime Minister’s recent visit to Baku. Minister Nabiyev will meet with Pakistani counterparts in the Ministries of Information Technology, Aviation, Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs and explore bilateral cooperation in areas of connectivity and information technology.

To a question, the spokesperson said, “Indus Waters Treaty is a very important treaty that has served both Pakistan and India well. It is a gold standard of bilateral treaties on water sharing.”

“Pakistan is fully committed to its full implementation. And, we hope that India will also remain committed to the Treaty. I would also like to share with you that following the recent extraordinary rainfalls in northern India, and increased water flows into Pakistan especially in the Sutlej River, India has been sharing regular updates and reports on water discharge towards Pakistan, since the 9th of July as expected under the Indus Waters Treaty,” she added