Pakistan to continue raising voice against human rights violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Pakistan will continue to raise voice against the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Friday said, “We will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.”

She said human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue unabated.

“Last week, in their so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations in Baramulla district in IIOJK, the Indian forces arbitrarily arrested two Kashmiri youth, Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan. They also raided the houses of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Iqbal Mir, religious leader Qazi Yasir, and jailed Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zaffar Akber Butt. This intimidation and harassment of Kashmiris and their leadership must end.”

She said Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

“China is a consistent, generous and steadfast friend of Pakistan that has stood by Pakistan for the last several decades. China came and invested in Pakistan’s power sector under CPEC when no foreign investor was ready to invest in Pakistan. This investment resulted in economic development of the country and helped us in overcoming shortage and breakouts. We are grateful to our Chinese friends for their consistent commitment to Pakistan, to CPEC and for investments in Pakistan.”

“Let me underline that Pakistan and China consult closely on all matters and find optimal win-win outcomes and we will continue to do that. The people of Pakistan are proud of our friendship with China, which has always come to Pakistan’s assistance when most needed including in this difficult economic situation.”

To a question, she said Pakistan always welcomed when countries engaged with each other, pursued dialogue and cooperated with each other.

“Pakistan welcomes normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Both are our close friends and partners. We are also very appreciative of the facilitative role that China played. We welcome normalization of relations and hope that their cooperation will continue for the welfare of the peoples of Iran and Saudi Arabia and will have peace dividends for the entire region.”