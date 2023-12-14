Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Addressing the weekly press briefing on Thursday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian Supreme Court’s endorsement of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 2019, neglected the disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The Indian Supreme Court had absolutely no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally-recognized disputed territory. Nor is any provision of the Indian Constitution applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Under international law, the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir region would be guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” she added.

She said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to express Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In his address at the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he reiterated Pakistan’s vehement rejection of the illegal and untenable verdict of the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Spokesperson said Pakistan appreciated the messages of sympathy and condolences from the international community over Tuesday’s terrorist attack on Pakistan security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

“The members of the UN Security Council have condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences. They have also recalled that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to which Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan is affiliated, is listed by the Security Council ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.”

“Members of the Security Council have underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They have urged all states to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard,” she added.

She said: “We have noted the statement by the Afghan Interim Government that it will investigate the terrorist attack of 12 December. Afghanistan must take strong actions against the perpetrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan. We also expect Afghanistan to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist entities against Pakistan.”

She said Pakistan welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on 12 December 2023, demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and ensuring humanitarian access to the people of Gaza.

“The UNGA resolution is a reflection of an international consensus and growing global public anger at the ongoing Israeli atrocities that have claimed the lives of more than 18000 Palestinians, with about 8000 children. It is critical that the international community brings an end to Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people.”

Pakistan condemned the increasing Israeli hostilities in the West Bank and attacks against Lebanon and Syria which are in breach of the territorial sovereignty of these countries. Israel is acting in complete disregard of International Law and humanitarian norms. The international community should take meaningful action to stop the expanding Israeli aggression which can trigger a wider and more dangerous conflict engulfing the entire region, she added.

She said, “Pakistan believes that lasting peace in the Middle East hinges on the peaceful and just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions.”

Giving details of the engagements of the Foreign Ministry, she said Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan was on a visit to Moscow from 11-14 December 2023 to hold bilateral consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. The two sides positively assessed the development of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance high-level dialogue, engagement and cooperation in trade, energy counter-terrorism and connectivity. The two sides also agreed to continue constructive engagement on regional issues including Afghanistan and cooperation at multilateral fora, especially the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

On the sidelines of the consultations, Pakistan’s National Coordinator for SCO Altamash Wazir exchanged views with his Russian counterpart to discuss cooperation in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperating Organization.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani was representing Pakistan at the second Global Refugee Forum (GRF) being held in Geneva from 13-15 December 2023.

The GRF brought together the international community to discuss global refugee situations and examine joint pathways for burden and responsibility sharing for refugees. As a major refugee-hosting country for over four decades, Pakistan was among the pioneer co-conveners of the GRF.

In today’s session, Ambassador Durrani will underline that international burden sharing and responsibility needed to be more proportionate, equitable and predictable. He will also call for continued international responsibility in supporting Afghan refugees, one of the oldest protracted refugee situations.