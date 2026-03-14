Pakistan to continue efforts for religious tolerance: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has always raised its voice against Islamophobia in a responsible manner at all international forums and will continue its efforts for religious tolerance among the nations of the world and for a sense of security for Muslims.

In a message on the International Day for the Elimination of Islamophobia observed on March 15, he said, “Today, the International Day for the Elimination of Islamophobia, is a global voice in condemning prejudice against Islam and Muslims.”

“The United Nations General Assembly’s resolution on combating Islamophobia discourages discriminatory and hateful behavior against Muslims worldwide at the global level,” he said adding, “Social intolerance is a cause of weakening values such as fundamental religious freedom and mutual unity and tolerance.”

“Today is a day for global sense of protection for Muslims against religious prejudice and violent incidents,” he said adding, “Civilized societies do not discriminate in human rights on the basis of beliefs, but are based on mutual respect and sacrifice.”

“Pakistan condemns all forms of Islamophobia. In accordance with Islamic teachings and international law, all human beings have equal rights,” he remarked.

He said, “The religion of Islam is a message of peace and harmony for all mankind. Attributing Islam to extremist views is blatant ignorance.”