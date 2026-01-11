Pakistan to achieve 60 percent renewables in power mix by 2030: Romina

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Jan 11 (APP):Romina Khurshid Alam MNA, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, delivering Pakistan’s national statement to the 16th International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly detailed the country’s swift, people-driven shift to renewables.

Pakistan has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing solar markets, with 12 GW of off-grid and over 6 GW of net-metered solar capacity by the end of 2025. Last fiscal year, renewables accounted for a historic 53% of total electricity generation. Direct action against energy poverty is being taken through initiatives like the Punjab Solar Panel Scheme 2026, which provides free or subsidized systems to low-income households.

Ms. Alam reaffirmed Pakistan’s target of achieving 60% renewables in the power mix by 2030. She highlighted how distributed solar kits have restored power and livelihoods in flood-affected communities, offering a replicable model for climate-resilient recovery.

In her call to action, she urged IRENA and Member States to increase concessional finance for developing nations, treat technologies such as energy storage and green hydrogen as global public goods, and strengthen regional cooperation for shared energy security.

Concluding her statement she reiterated that Pakistan remains fully committed to the Paris Agreement and looks to IRENA for continued technical and financial support in building a resilient, inclusive, and low-carbon future.