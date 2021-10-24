Pakistan thrashes India; Wins by 10 wickets

Pakistan on Sunday smashed the Indian cricket team with a 10 wicket win; their first-ever win in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India.

Jubilant cricket lovers danced to the tune of music and the slogans of Pakistan reverberated across the country and abroad; wherever the Pakistanis reside.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit unbeaten half-centuries and successfully chased target of 152 runs set by India. The Pakistani openers remained in control of the match throughout their innings and achieved a resounding victory ending the domination of India against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup matches.

Messages of felicitations poured in from the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, ministers, and Pakistani crickets fans.

شاباش گرین شرٹس۔

مکمل صفایا۔

دس وکٹوں سے میچ جیت لیا۔

ہمیں آپ پر فخر ہے۔

ایک اچھا میچ تھا مزا آگیا۔

پاکستنیوں آپ سب کو مبارک ہو۔ pic.twitter.com/sJVgINW4FU — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2021

Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2021

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021