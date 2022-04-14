Pakistan thanks US for felicitations on election of Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Pakistan Thursday thanked the United States for the message of felicitations on election of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Foreign Office said, “We thank the United States for the message of felicitations on election of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.”
“Pakistan and the U.S. have had a long-standing, broad-based and mutually-beneficial relationship, that we look forward to further deepen and solidify. This is important for peace and development in the region and beyond,” he added.