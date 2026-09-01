Pakistan targets over 132,000 youth, students in digital skills push

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):Pakistan is ramping up efforts to expand its digital workforce and boost IT exports, with the National Semiconductor HR Development Programme (INSPIRE) targeting 7,200 individuals, while other government-backed initiatives plan to train more than 25,000 youth in emerging technologies and another 100,000 students through an industry partnership.

According to an official document available with Wealth Pakistan, INSPIRE, being implemented by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), will benefit 2,200 undergraduate and postgraduate students through Semiconductor Education and Research Clusters, while another 5,000 engineers will be covered through nationwide upskilling programmes.

The initiative aims to develop Pakistan’s semiconductor talent pipeline.

Alongside this, the Prime Minister’s SkillTech Pakistan Initiative plans to provide training to more than 25,000 youth over the next three years in emerging and industry-demanded technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics and software development.

The initiative also includes bootcamps, professional certifications, internships, soft-skills training and industry linkages to improve employability and develop an export-ready digital workforce.

PSEB has also entered into a Youth Development Agreement with ZTE Pakistan to train 100,000 students through online learning programmes in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, 5G and modern communication technologies. The partnership also envisages developing 100 certified trainers through a Training of Trainers programme.

The skills push forms part of a broader government strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services exports by expanding international market access, improving industry facilitation, strengthening digital infrastructure and developing an export-ready digital workforce.

To increase the global presence of Pakistani technology firms, PSEB is facilitating participation in international technology exhibitions, targeted trade missions and business matchmaking initiatives. The measures are intended to connect Pakistani companies with overseas markets, attract foreign investment and generate new export opportunities.

The government is also expanding the Prime Minister’s National Technology Parks to 250 centres, alongside the development of IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi and the establishment of Software Technology Parks. These facilities are intended to provide infrastructure for startups, SMEs, freelancers and IT companies and strengthen the country’s technology export ecosystem.

Industry facilitation has meanwhile been strengthened through PSEB’s MARKAZ one-window platform, which provides round-the-clock assistance for registration, visa facilitation, foreign remittance matters, regulatory coordination and investor services.

The registration process has also been fully digitised, allowing online registration, renewal and issuance of QR code-enabled verifiable certificates.

On the financial and regulatory side, PSEB is working with the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate IT exporters through dedicated banking channels, specialised focal persons and improvements in foreign exchange procedures.

Measures also cover expansion of the Digital Service Providers List, streamlined realisation of export proceeds and facilitation of Exporter Special Foreign Currency Accounts.

Pakistan has additionally launched its first US State, Local and Education (SLED) Procurement Training Programme to help local IT companies and professionals understand US public procurement procedures and improve their prospects of securing international technology contracts.