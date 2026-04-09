Pakistan takes center stage in global diplomacy, says Agha Ruhullah Mehdi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Senior National Conference leader and Srinagar MP Agha Ruhullah Mehdi has lauded Pakistan’s decisive and effective diplomatic leadership in brokering a crucial ceasefire between the United States and Iran, while sharply criticizing the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ruhullah Mehdi stated in a social media post that Pakistan’s proactive and timely diplomatic efforts in facilitating the ceasefire played a decisive role in averting a potentially catastrophic conflict that could have engulfed not only the region but the wider world.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s intervention reflected responsible leadership and a strong commitment to peace and stability.

He also shared a tweet by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, quoting: “I had a warm and substantive conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran this afternoon. I conveyed my deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in accepting Pakistan’s offer to host peace talks.

Criticizing Narendra Modi, Ruhullah Mehdi said such principled and peace-oriented statements were once expected from India during times of regional crisis, but current policies have marked a clear departure from that tradition.

He added that the BJP’s anti-Muslim approach has not only weakened India’s internal political and social fabric but has also undermined its credibility and standing at both regional and global levels.

Referring to the Iran-US conflict, Mehdi said the United States was ultimately compelled to agree to a ceasefire, calling it not just a victory for Iran but also a triumph of faith and trust in God that enabled the nation to remain steadfast.

He further said the martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a major shock for the Muslim Ummah, but added that the Iranian people demonstrated resilience and determination in the face of aggression.

Mehdi also noted that protests were held across the Kashmir Valley following Khamenei’ s martyrdom, during which slogans were raised against the United States and Israel.

Expressing concern over the response of occupation authorities, he said cases had been registered against protesters and several youths detained. He demanded their immediate release and called for the withdrawal of all cases against them.