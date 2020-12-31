ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has tackled the challenge of coronavirus effectively.

In a tweet, he said that 2020 had been a difficult year globally as the pandemic had rocked the healthcare systems and economies around the world.

The minister said that Pakistan government has given importance to both health and economy.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan’s successful smart lockdown strategy had been appreciated worldwide.

He said that with bold decisions, Imran Khan has set the right direction for economic growth and development.

The minister said that January 2021 will bring change in shape of the new year and a new phase of decisive struggle would begin under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve the problems of the people of Pakistan.

Taking a jibe at the opposition he said that in the outgoing year, the undemocratic tactics of the opposition “knocked out” the coalition formed to overthrow the government, as they followed their own interests and narrative.

He reminded the opposition that December 31 was the deadline set by the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for resignations from the Parliament. He said that the two members of the PML-N who had tendered resignation, backtracked when summoned by the Speaker National Assembly for verification.