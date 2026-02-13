Pakistan Sweet Home holds voting awareness workshop in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Pakistan Sweet Home, in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), organized an informative workshop in Islamabad to educate children about the importance of voting and the democratic process.

The workshop was attended by the Executive Director of Associated Press of Pakistan, Ms. Sabin Khattak, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness among children about their future responsibilities as active and informed citizens of Pakistan. Representatives from the ECP briefed participants on how elections are conducted in the country and explained the significance of free and fair elections in strengthening democracy.

During the session, officials demonstrated the complete voting procedure, including voter verification, ballot paper issuance, secret voting inside polling booths, and the vote counting process. Educational materials were distributed to help children better understand the role of the Election Commission in ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral system.

A mock election was also organized as part of the workshop. Children actively participated as candidates, polling officers, and voters, experiencing a real-life simulation of the electoral process. The activity provided practical insight into how each vote contributes to the democratic framework and highlighted the importance of fairness and integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from Pakistan Sweet Home thanked the Election Commission of Pakistan for its support and emphasized that educating young minds about democratic values is essential for building a strong and responsible society.

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, where children expressed enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to learn about the voting process in an engaging and practical manner.

The collaborative initiative was widely appreciated as a meaningful step toward promoting civic awareness and democratic education among youth.