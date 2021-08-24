Pakistan successfully tests indigenously developed Fatah-1

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday announced that Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional Warhead.

The DG ISPR took to twitter to announce the development on his official handle.

“The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” he added.