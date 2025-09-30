Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-IV cruise missile: Mohsin Naqvi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to scientists, engineers, and the country’s military leadership on the successful test of the indigenously developed Fatah-IV cruise missile.

Calling the achievement a “remarkable milestone,” the minister said the successful test stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Pakistan’s scientists and engineers working under the Pakistan Army.

“I also congratulate the entire nation on this historic success,” Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the development marks a reliable step forward in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

He further emphasized that the successful trial reflects Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to keep its defense impregnable.