Pakistan strongly condemns missile attacks on KSA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned recent missile and drone attacks towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia.

β€œPakistan appreciates the successful interception of the missile and drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives, foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

It further said β€œWe call for immediate cessation of such attacks. Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.”