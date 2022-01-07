ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Indian occupation forces’ persistent killing spree resulting in the martyrdom of three more Kashmiris today in Badgam district in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Indian spate of state terrorism has raised the toll of extra-judicial killings to 11 in first seven days of the year,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement issued here.

In fake encounters and so called “cordon-and-search operations” (CASOs), Indian occupation forces martyred at least 210 Kashmiris in 2021.

“Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state-terrorism in IIOJK and hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the innocent Kashmiri people and Indian occupation forces must immediately stop their repulsive acts of state-terrorism in the IIOJK,” the Spokesperson added.

He said that the Indian government must be called upon to allow unhindered access to the international human rights and humanitarian organizations and UN Special Mandate Holders to conduct independent investigations in the IIOJK.

“Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region,” the statement concluded.