Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the “strongest possible terms” the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza resulting in hundreds of casualties.

“Attacking a hospital, where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment is inhumane and indefensible,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said the indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities was a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes.

“We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days,” the spokesperson remarked.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ ishtiaqrao@gmail.com/ X: ishtiaqrao

