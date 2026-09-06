Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of mosque in India

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the demolition of the century-old mosque in Saharanpur, India, on Saturday.

While responding to media queries regarding reports of the demolition of a century-old mosque in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan, stated: “This reprehensible action against a historic Islamic place of worship is yet another manifestation of the broader Islamophobic and Hindutva-driven campaign to erase the Islamic heritage. The demolition of the historic Babri Masjid in 1992 remains an enduring symbol of this ideology of religious intolerance, prejudice and hatred.”

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the systematic persecution of Muslims by Indian authorities and the continued desecration and destruction of their places of worship under state patronage. The Indian authorities must be held accountable for such actions against the fundamental religious freedoms and cultural heritage of all minorities, particularly the Muslims,” he added.