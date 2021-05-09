ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP):Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces, that led to a number of injuries.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause, and once again urge the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people,” Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

For lasting peace in the region, the spokesperson underscored the need for a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

“Such attacks, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws,” it was added.