Pakistan strives to preserve Buddha heritage, spreading its peaceful message: Jamy

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Federal Secretary Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Nasir Hassan Jamy on Wednesday said that Pakistan was spearheading the efforts to preserve and protect the Buddha heritage and had also accelerated the efforts to spread the peaceful message of Buddha and Silk Road.

The federal secretary, in his opening remarks at the third session of the two-day symposium titled “From Gandhara to the World: The Legacy of Gandharan Buddhism” held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, said that Pakistan placed a great emphasis on tracing the roots of Buddhism in Pakistan and other countries.

The two-day event brought together religious leaders and experts from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, besides scholars, diplomats, historians and art enthusiasts to provide them a platform to exchange ideas and foster connections.

He said the ancient Gandhara civilization left indelible footprints in the realm of art, architecture, culture and spirituality with Lord Buddha being its central figure having an odyssey of spreading knowledge, wisdom, peace and harmony.

Jamy said that besides introducing Buddhism to China and the greater part of East Asia, Gandhara civilisation also contributed to embellishing the rich cultural tapestry of modern Pakistan.

He said that Gandhara civilisation also led to the early linkages between Pakistan and China as many Chinese monks traveled along ancient Silk Roads to arrive at Buddhist seminaries.

The federal secretary said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had revived that spirit of openness, transparency, and discovery which in ancient times had brought about the fruitful exchange of goods, ideas and cultural influences between several countries and civilisations.

Assuring his ministry’s support and cooperation, he said that the best way of paying tribute to Gandhara civilization was to continue researching the subject and reinvigorate the Buddha’s message of peace and harmony.

The third session titled “Pilgrimage” focused on legacy and bringing people together wherein the experts deliberated on the ways to promote Buddhist tourism and foster interactions, and promote cultural exchanges.